National Hispanic Corporate Council 2018 Annual Member Summit.

Northwestern Mutual is hosting the National Hispanic Corporate Council (NHCC) 2018 Annual Member Summit, held in Milwaukee on May 16-17. The summit, “Advancing Hispanic Talent & Driving Consumer Growth: Trends Impacting a $2 Trillion Market,” will feature workplace and marketplace sessions centered on how companies that strongly champion diversity and inclusion initiatives better compete in the U.S. Hispanic talent and consumer markets.

Northwestern Mutual executives and financial advisors will share best practices during a variety of sessions, including “The Hispanic Marketing Opportunity: A Look at Northwestern Mutual Hispanic Market Strategy” and “Transforming Employee Resource Group into Business Resource Group: Aligning the Group with the Business’ Goals.”

For more information, visit https://www.nhcchq.org.