National History Day Competition

Carroll University is hosting the Wisconsin Southeastern Regional National History Day contest for students in grades 6-12 on February 24, 2018. National History Day was established over 30 years ago, featuring exciting academic enrichment programs that help students learn about historical issues, ideas, people and events.

This year-long academic adventure fosters students' enthusiasm for learning and their love for history. This event is done in partnership with the Wisconsin Historical Society.

Judges needed!

Students, faculty, staff and community members are invited to participate by volunteering as judges for the competition. No history degree is required. To sign up to volunteer, contact Melissa Kehler at mkehler@carrollu.edu.