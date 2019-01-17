Native Fiber on Exhibit January 17–April 28

Native Fiber at the Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts (WMQFA) brings together a breathtaking array of work by contemporary Native American fiber artists from throughout the Great Lakes. Curated by Karen Ann Hoffman, a renowned Iroquois raised bead worker, the exhibition features an expansive definition of fiber art, from quillwork to cordage, bead work, weaving, birch biting, leatherwork and quilting. Under these artists’ hands, Indigenous fiber art traditions are both maintained and advanced, communicating timeless stories and addressing modern themes.

Illuminating the astonishing ways Native American artists explore and alter extraordinary materials—black ash, birch, fur, and corn husk, to name a few—the exhibition comprises the work of twenty-six artists and one artist guild, representing 17 tribal nations. Every artist’s work falls under the Indian Arts and Crafts Act of 1990 and is considered authentic Indigenous art.

Many of the works of art in the exhibition were created specifically for Native Fiber. Repeating iconography and subjects run throughout, including symbols of healing, forgiveness, women’s experiences, subjugation, and transformation. Together, the works attest to the diverse life and vibrancy of Indigenous fiber arts today.

Native Fiber will be on view at WMQFA from January 17 through April 28, 2019. WMQFA will host a gallery night for members and artists on Saturday, January 26, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Additionally, Karen Ann Hoffman will lead a class on Iroquois raised bead work at WMQFA on Saturday, January 26, from 9:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. This exhibition is supported by grants from Maihaugen Foundation, Inc. and the Wisconsin Arts Board.