Renaissance Theaterworks presents: Native Gardens

Dates and Times Vary. Please Visit r-t-w.com/events for specific dates and times.

In this brilliant new comedy, cultures and gardens clash, turning well intentioned neighbors into feuding enemies. Pablo, a rising attorney, and doctoral candidate Tania, his very pregnant wife, have just purchased a home next to Frank and Virginia, a well established D.C. couple with a prize winning English garden. But an impending barbeque for Pablo’s colleagues and a delicate disagreement over a long standing fence line soon spirals into an all out border dispute, exposing both couples’ notions of race, taste, class and privilege.