Native Voices: Contemporary American-Indian art exhibit

April 6th through May 19th 2018

Opening reception: April 20th 2018, 5pm-9pm

Milwaukee, WI – Walker’s Point Center for the Arts is proud to present its latest exhibition, titled “Native Voices”, the latest in its series of exhibitions encouraging thoughtful social dialogue and community engagement. With a focus on contemporary American-Indian artists and makers, the Native Voices exhibition aims to bring forth the long-standing traditions of American-Indian communities while connecting their voices, experiences and stories to the broader Milwaukee community. Artists include: Bernard C. Perley (comics), Cleo Keahna (mixed media), Cyndi Bergloff (painting), James Kelly (beadwork), Jason Northern (painting), LeAnne Thompson (painting), Nora Lloyd (photography) Sky Hopinka (film) and Valaria Tatera (clay/mixed media). The exhibition will run April 6 through May 19 and is located at 839 S 5th Street. Gallery hours are 12pm-5pm, Tuesday to Saturday. Viewing is open to the public and free of charge. There will be a reception on April 20th, 2018 5pm-9pm. This exhibition is part of the Historic Third Ward two-day quarterly premier art event Spring Gallery Night and Day, April 20 & 21, 2018.

For more information, visit: http://wpca-milwaukee.org/exhibition/native-voices/ or Contact Marcela Garcia at xela@wpca-milwaukee.org or (414)672-2787