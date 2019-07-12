Nature Morte

July 12 - September 7, 2019

Artists’ Reception: Gallery Night, July 19, 6-9 pm

The inanimate is reimagined in Nature Morte, Tory Folliard Gallery's contemporary take on the centuries-old genre of still life. This show includes up to 100 works in painting, sculpture, and photography. Featured in this exhibition are Mary Bero, Chris Berti, Craig Blietz, TD Brenner, Derrick Buisch, Robert Cocke, Marion Coffey, Laura Dronzek, Beth Edwards, Andy Fletcher, Gerit Grimm, Ron Isaacs, Beth Lipman, Dylan Martinez, Mark Mulhern, Charles Munch, Katie Musolff, Dennis Nechvatal, Michael Noland, Melanie Parke, Guzzo Pinc, Jeremy Popelka, Bill Reid, Jeffrey Ripple, Jim Rose, Jan Serr, George Shipperley, T.L. Solien, Fred Stonehouse, Paula Swaydan Grebel, Stephanie Trenchard, Mary Alice Wimmer, John Wilde, and Janica Yoder