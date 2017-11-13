Nature Play - November

Enjoy nature with your kids! Take a guided nature walk with your preschooler/kindergartner and explore the habitats of Riverside Park. Have fun learning through seasonally-based play and activities designed to engage sensory exploration, aid in development of motor skills and cultivate ecological awareness. Dress for being active outdoors.

Date and Time

Monday, November 13th 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Location

Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Pl. Milwaukee, WI 53211 4149648505

Price

For families with kids ages 2-5. | $5 per child (Nonmembers: $7/child) per session

Contact: Lindsey Groves Sausser lsausser@urbanecologycenter.org