Nature Play - November
Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Enjoy nature with your kids! Take a guided nature walk with your preschooler/kindergartner and explore the habitats of Riverside Park. Have fun learning through seasonally-based play and activities designed to engage sensory exploration, aid in development of motor skills and cultivate ecological awareness. Dress for being active outdoors.
Date and Time
Monday, November 13th 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM
Location
Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Pl. Milwaukee, WI 53211 4149648505
Price
For families with kids ages 2-5. | $5 per child (Nonmembers: $7/child) per session
Contact: Lindsey Groves Sausser lsausser@urbanecologycenter.org