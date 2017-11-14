How to Navigate New World of Senior Care

Are you a caregiver for an aging parent or spouse? Find answers, resources & support at this FREE expert panel event. Hosted by the Milwaukee Jewish Federation.

Expert panel discussion for children,caregivers of aging parents and spouses:

Deborah Bernstein, M.D. Ophthalmologist, Medical Eye Associates, S.C.

Cindy Deck, Senior Living Advisor, Sales and Marketing, Luther Manor

Larry Ladin, Rehab Admissions Coordinator, Ovation Sarah Chudnow

Jamie Miller, Owner, Senior Helpers and Lawyer, Miller & Miller Law

Lauren O’Desky, Certified Senior Advisor® and Owner, Oasis Senior Advisors

Deborah Rosenthal Zemel, MSW, Clinical Director, Stowell Associates Inc.

Seth Wahlberg, Owner/Senior Move Manager, A Gift of Time, LLC

For further information and to RSVP by Nov. 7, contact Jane Chernof, Director of Engagement, at JaneC@MilwaukeeJewish.org or (414) 390-5725.