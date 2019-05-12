Neidhoefer w/Father Sky

Sunday May 12th

Location: Var Gallery & Studios (643 S 2nd St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204)

Doors: 6:30

Show: 7:30

Price: $10 (Mother’s Day special: Buy-One-Get-One-Mom-Free)

Neidhoefer strives to compose indie folk songs through vulnerable storytelling and cinematic layering. Made up of 5 core members with diverse music backgrounds, Neidhoefer delivers a unique singer-songwriter grit, with orchestral scores, and rock bass lines making each song an ever moving piece. Neidhoefer’s debut album, “Time & Place” was released in January 2019 and focuses on the story of tragic summer romance, new beginnings, and nostalgic obsession. Performance is the love and passion of each member in Neidhoefer, making every show different and passionate.

Father Sky is heart-song music for the investigative human being. All original compositions by pianist/vocalist/composer Anthony Deutsch, the music is poetic in nature, while teasing at the wildly free attitude of improvisation, especially in the live setting.

“Some of my favorite music is that of birds in a park or natural space - Bach is nice, too. Each moment in this life is an opportunity to find inspiration. This does not requisite sonic complexion. Sound and its absence are of the same origin.”

These original lyric-songs encompass the realms of beauty and reflection - ever changing, ever growing, owing to that which we may all relate to.