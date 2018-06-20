Neil Diamond Tribute w/Eric Diamond (4pm)

Join us in the beautiful Ladish Foundation Plaza as Eric Diamond serenades us with some of Neil's timeless music. St. Francis Brewery will be here from 4:00pm - 8:00pm so you can enjoy an adult beverage as you sing along to "Sweet Caroline"!

Snacks will be available for purchase. Bring your lawn chair, or use our seating. Rain or shine: we will move indoors in case of bad weather. FREE OF CHARGE