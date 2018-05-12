Neu-Life’s 11th Annual Art Show and Fundraiser

Neu-Life Community Development will hold its Annual Art Show and Fundraiser on Saturday, May 12, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at 2014 W. North Avenue.

The 11th Annual Art Show auctions art created by youth including pieces developed in collaboration with local artists. Each year, Neu-Life youth work side-by-side with experienced local artists to learn their creative process and then create and exhibit a body of work to the community. Artists-in-Residence have included muralist Ammar Nsoroma, Evelyn Patricia Terry, Phillip Atilano, Gabrielle Tesfaye, Rosy Ricks, LaNia Sproles, Pamela Graham, and Vanessa Devaki Andrews.

"Exhibiting our youths’ art work to the community is an important part of arts education at Neu-Life,” said Tracy Hrajnoha, Director of Strategy and Innovation. “This annual event gives our kids the opportunity to contribute to the world around them and learn that their perspectives are unique and valuable.”

For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit www.neu-life.org.