Never Say Die returns to Villa Terrace!

Bobby Drake returns to The Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum Friday November 17th for Never Say Die: The One Man Show! Bobby is an artist falling into depression from dealing with the inner struggle of his decisions: to become a successful artist & entrepreneur while trying to balance his budding family life. Using a mix of artistic disciplines (poetry, music & monologues), he explores the hardships that come along with the relentless pursuit of success.

The performance is followed up with a facilitated talk back. Doors open at 6:30 PM and the performance will begin at 7:30 PM sharp. Total run time is 45 min, with the talk back to follow. Please come early for cash bar. $25.00 suggested donation.

bobbydrakeinc.com