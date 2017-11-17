Never Say Die returns to Villa Terrace!
Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum 2220 N. Terrace Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Bobby Drake returns to The Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum Friday November 17th for Never Say Die: The One Man Show! Bobby is an artist falling into depression from dealing with the inner struggle of his decisions: to become a successful artist & entrepreneur while trying to balance his budding family life. Using a mix of artistic disciplines (poetry, music & monologues), he explores the hardships that come along with the relentless pursuit of success.
The performance is followed up with a facilitated talk back. Doors open at 6:30 PM and the performance will begin at 7:30 PM sharp. Total run time is 45 min, with the talk back to follow. Please come early for cash bar. $25.00 suggested donation.
bobbydrakeinc.com