Event time: 6pm-9pm

In "Never Say Die", Bobby is an artist who falls into a depression, deals with the inner struggle of his decisions to become a successful artist and entrepreneur while trying to balance his budding family life.

Delivered through poems, music and monologues, we explore the hardships that come along with pursuing a goal at all costs. The hardships it has on relationships and the extremes that come with the highs and lows.

To celebrate the year long run & 35th show, guests will enjoy food and wine pairings courtesy of Chef Walter Matthews of Southern Quarters Enterprise. Ideally this is a time to ask questions, watch a snippet of the performance live and engage in the talk back to see what would be available either on-site or off-site for your organization, team or event.

Price: Minimum suggested donation: $30