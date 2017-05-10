Never Say Die

Google Calendar - Never Say Die - 2017-09-23 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Never Say Die - 2017-09-23 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Never Say Die - 2017-09-23 00:00:00 iCalendar - Never Say Die - 2017-09-23 00:00:00

5Wise Workshop 3524 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215

Event time: 6pm-9pm

In "Never Say Die", Bobby is an artist who falls into a depression, deals with the inner struggle of his decisions to become a successful artist and entrepreneur while trying to balance his budding family life.

Delivered through poems, music and monologues, we explore the hardships that come along with pursuing a goal at all costs. The hardships it has on relationships and the extremes that come with the highs and lows.

To celebrate the year long run & 35th show, guests will enjoy food and wine pairings courtesy of Chef Walter Matthews of Southern Quarters Enterprise. Ideally this is a time to ask questions, watch a snippet of the performance live and engage in the talk back to see what would be available either on-site or off-site for your organization, team or event. 

Price: Minimum suggested donation: $30

5Wise Workshop 3524 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
