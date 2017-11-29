Our emerging undergraduate artists will premiere 15 new works revealing hidden truths and histories in a quest to discover and activate human potential.

New Dancemakers 2017: Bring to Light will feature unique choreographic voices unearthing, interrupting, and recontextualizing pre-conceived notions of self and community. Join us in celebrating this milestone in our students' academic and artistic careers.

Performances: Wed-Sat, 6:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: General - $15; Seniors, UWM Faculty/Staff - $13;

Students and under 18 - $9; Majors - Free

Location: UWM Mitchell Hall, Studio 254 | 3203 N Downer Ave