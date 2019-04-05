New Moon Restorative Yoga

Join us for a luxurious, extended Restorative Yoga practice on this special evening of the April new moon.

The new moon is a time of reflection and restoration. Honor yourself during this time for self-care and support. Restorative poses are practiced with a generous use of props to fully support the body and increase your potential for relaxation.

This event is open to all levels – no yoga experience required.

$25 advance/$35 day of event

