New Moon Restorative Yoga
Everyday Bliss 555 S. Executive Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
Join us for a luxurious, extended Restorative Yoga practice on this special evening of the April new moon.
The new moon is a time of reflection and restoration. Honor yourself during this time for self-care and support. Restorative poses are practiced with a generous use of props to fully support the body and increase your potential for relaxation.
This event is open to all levels – no yoga experience required.
$25 advance/$35 day of event
Call us to register or visit us online for more info
