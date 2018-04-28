New World Montessori Art Fair

New World Montessori is pleased to welcome you to our art fair! On April 28, 2018, 35+ artists from Southeastern Wisconsin and beyond will converge at our lovely school to showcase and sell their art to the public. Members of our school community will be offering children’s activities, refreshments, classroom tours and musical entertainment to interested attendees. Proceeds from admission fees ($5 for ages 12 and older), concession sales, silent auction and raffle will directly benefit New World Montessori classrooms and programs. We welcome you to join us!

New World Montessori 1101 W. Brown Deer Road, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53217 View Map
414-351-6000
