New Year's Day Brunch

Ring in 2018 and recover from NYE with our New Year’s Brunch. We’ll be featuring Brioche French Toast, Lobster Bisque, Charcuterie, Salt Crusted Prime Rib, Roasted Leg of Lamb, and more. Plus made-to-order omelets and waffles and a major dessert bar. To reserve, visit us on OpenTable or call 414.831.4615.

January 1

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

$49.99