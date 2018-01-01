New Year’s Day Brunch at The Pfister Hotel

Celebrate the New Year with friends and family in The Pfister Hotel’s gracious, elegantly appointed ballroom. Guests can enjoy a spectacular spread of chef-prepared classics and savor a mimosa or Bloody Mary.

• Cost: $49 Adults, $19 Children 3 to 10 years, 2 and under free (tax and gratuity not included)

• Reservations: Call (877) 704-5340 or (414) 935-5950

Book your New Year's Day brunch in Milwaukee at The Pfister, and receive a special rate on an overnight stay.