New Year’s Day Brunch at The Pfister Hotel
The Pfister Hotel 424 E. Wisconsin Ave., City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Celebrate the New Year with friends and family in The Pfister Hotel’s gracious, elegantly appointed ballroom. Guests can enjoy a spectacular spread of chef-prepared classics and savor a mimosa or Bloody Mary.
• Cost: $49 Adults, $19 Children 3 to 10 years, 2 and under free (tax and gratuity not included)
• Reservations: Call (877) 704-5340 or (414) 935-5950
Book your New Year's Day brunch in Milwaukee at The Pfister, and receive a special rate on an overnight stay.
