The practice of Sankalpa or resolve starts from the understanding that you already are who you need to be to fulfill your dharma (purpose). Everyday Bliss is pleased to present the annual tradition of New Year's Day Candlelight Yoga & Sankalpa practice with Tibetan Bowl musical accompaniment. Together, we will leverage yogic technologies to tap into the indwelling power of the Divine for the manifestation of your dreams.

***Advanced registration required (This event fills quickly)

Free to members, $25 for non-members

Call 262-781-8102 to register or visit everyday-bliss.com/events for more info