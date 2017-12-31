New Year’s Eve 8-Course Chef’s Dinner at Mason Street Grill
Mason Street Grill 425 E. Mason St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
End this year with the most fabulous and luxurious 8-course meal, created by Executive Chef, Kenneth Hardiman. Each thoughtfully prepared course will be paired with a wine or cocktail beverage.
Only 8 - 12 spots available.
$500 per person
Call 414.298.3131 by 12/25 to make your reservation for the most special meal of the year!
MSG Colossal Seafood Tower
Pairing: 2011 Sea Smoke Sea Spray Blanc de Noirs, Santa Rita Hills, CA
Wood Roasted White Asparagus
Arugula, Burrata, Basil Pistou, Shaved Iberico Ham
Pairing: 2016 Martin Codax Albarino, Rias Baixas, Spain
Seared Foie Gras
Blood Orange and Maple Pain Perdu, Crushed Pistachio
Pairing: E.H. Taylor Manhattan
Sea Scallop
Wild Mushroom and Shaved White Truffle Risotto
Pairing: 2014 En Route Chardonnay, Sonoma, CA
Petit Veal Chop
Rosemary, Point Reyes Bleu Demi –Glace
Pairing: 2014 Amuse Bouche, Vin Perdu, Napa, CA
Slow Roasted Lamb Belly
Calvados Reduction, Goat Cheese Polenta
Pairing: The Golden Nail
“Surf and Turf”
Dry Aged Wagyu and Langoustine, Sauce Choron
Pairing: 2010 Trefethen Halo, Napa, CA
Chambord Chocolate Soufflé
White Chocolate Crema
Pairing: Taylor Fladgate 30 Year Port
Assorted Petit Fours and Macaroons
Parting Amenity: Mini Carrot Cakes
Parting Toast: Vilmart & Cie Champagne Grand Cellier Brut, Champagne, France