New Year’s Eve 8-Course Chef’s Dinner at Mason Street Grill

End this year with the most fabulous and luxurious 8-course meal, created by Executive Chef, Kenneth Hardiman. Each thoughtfully prepared course will be paired with a wine or cocktail beverage.

Only 8 - 12 spots available.

$500 per person

Call 414.298.3131 by 12/25 to make your reservation for the most special meal of the year!

MSG Colossal Seafood Tower

Pairing: 2011 Sea Smoke Sea Spray Blanc de Noirs, Santa Rita Hills, CA

Wood Roasted White Asparagus

Arugula, Burrata, Basil Pistou, Shaved Iberico Ham

Pairing: 2016 Martin Codax Albarino, Rias Baixas, Spain

Seared Foie Gras

Blood Orange and Maple Pain Perdu, Crushed Pistachio

Pairing: E.H. Taylor Manhattan

Sea Scallop

Wild Mushroom and Shaved White Truffle Risotto

Pairing: 2014 En Route Chardonnay, Sonoma, CA

Petit Veal Chop

Rosemary, Point Reyes Bleu Demi –Glace

Pairing: 2014 Amuse Bouche, Vin Perdu, Napa, CA

Slow Roasted Lamb Belly

Calvados Reduction, Goat Cheese Polenta

Pairing: The Golden Nail

“Surf and Turf”

Dry Aged Wagyu and Langoustine, Sauce Choron

Pairing: 2010 Trefethen Halo, Napa, CA

Chambord Chocolate Soufflé

White Chocolate Crema

Pairing: Taylor Fladgate 30 Year Port

Assorted Petit Fours and Macaroons

Parting Amenity: Mini Carrot Cakes

Parting Toast: Vilmart & Cie Champagne Grand Cellier Brut, Champagne, France