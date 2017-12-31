New Year's Eve at Sunset!
Sunset Playhouse 800 Elm Grove Road, Elm Grove, Wisconsin 53122
Our house band, BtW, will rock out with the best music of the '60s, '70s, '80s at 9 PM
After-Party at 11 PM
Join us for our annual fundraiser and your last tax-deduction of 2017!
2 ticket options
Concert & Party $50 (9 PM - 1 AM)
Concert Only $35 (9 PM - 11 PM)
Use code: NEWYEAR18 online or at the box office and receive $10 off your tickets
Tickets
$50 Concert (9PM – 10:45PM) and post-show party (10:45PM – 1AM)
$35 Concert only – 9PM – 10:45PM
$3 per ticket fee for online order / $1 per ticket fee for phone order
Doors open at 8PM – Concert begins at 9PM Post-Show party 10:45 – 1AM
This is a Special Event – Pick and Choose Flex Vouchers, Sunset Vouchers, Sunset Gift Certificates, Entertainment Coupons, or any Sunset Playhouse special offers, are not valid for this show.
Online sales close 1 hour prior to performance. Tickets may purchased at Box Office window until showtime.