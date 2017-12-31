New Year's Eve at Sunset!

Our house band, BtW, will rock out with the best music of the '60s, '70s, '80s at 9 PM

After-Party at 11 PM

Join us for our annual fundraiser and your last tax-deduction of 2017!

2 ticket options

Concert & Party $50 (9 PM - 1 AM)

Concert Only $35 (9 PM - 11 PM)

Use code: NEWYEAR18 online or at the box office and receive $10 off your tickets

Tickets

$50 Concert (9PM – 10:45PM) and post-show party (10:45PM – 1AM)

$35 Concert only – 9PM – 10:45PM

$3 per ticket fee for online order / $1 per ticket fee for phone order

Doors open at 8PM – Concert begins at 9PM Post-Show party 10:45 – 1AM

This is a Special Event – Pick and Choose Flex Vouchers, Sunset Vouchers, Sunset Gift Certificates, Entertainment Coupons, or any Sunset Playhouse special offers, are not valid for this show.

Online sales close 1 hour prior to performance. Tickets may purchased at Box Office window until showtime.