New Year's Eve Celebration

An uncertain future won’t stop the Mitchell Park Domes from ringing in the New Year with its annual family celebration. This year’s event will feature music from the Garlic Mustard Pickers, magic from Rick Allen, fire dancing from Prismatic Flame, a light show, face painting and music from DJ Mike Sherwood ahead of a 9 p.m. balloon drop. Admission is $10, or free for kids 2 and under.