New Year's Eve w/Elvis Presley and Dean Martin
Root River Center 7220 W. Rawson Ave., Franklin, Wisconsin 53132
Come celebrate New Year's Eve with A Pair of Kings. Garry Wesley and Tom Weiland as Elvis Presley and Dean Martin bring a New Year's edition of the concert that never was to the Swagger Lounge in Root River Center. $15.00 cover charge, tickets can be reserved ahead of time.
Comedy, Concerts, Live Music/Performance