New Year's Eve Family Celebration

More than 500 balloons will fall from the ceiling at the Domes’ NYE celebration, albeit at an earlier time than is customary. The big drop happens at 9 p.m., giving parents plenty of time to tuck their kids in before midnight. The event also features a magician, a DJ, fire dancers, a storyteller and music from the Garlic Mustard Pickers, as well as a bunch of other kids’ activities.