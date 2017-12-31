New Year's Eve Family Celebration
Mitchell Park Domes 524 S. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
More than 500 balloons will fall from the ceiling at the Domes’ NYE celebration, albeit at an earlier time than is customary. The big drop happens at 9 p.m., giving parents plenty of time to tuck their kids in before midnight. The event also features a magician, a DJ, fire dancers, a storyteller and music from the Garlic Mustard Pickers, as well as a bunch of other kids’ activities.
