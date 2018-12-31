New Year's Eve Indoor Labyrinth Walk at the Historic Big Red Church

An annual Milwaukee tradition: Before heading out for NYE festivities, stop by between 4:00 and 9:00pm for a centering walk to leave behind whatever needs to go out with 2018. Practice a time of mindfulness in the beautiful sanctuary of a historic neo-Gothic building, Calvary Presbyterian, one of the oldest churches in the city. All are welcome, including both Christians and non-Christians. Visitors may drop in at any time during our public hours, but please allow at least 20-30 minutes to complete the walk, or longer if you wish to stay to meditate, journal, pray, or read. No reservation is required, and admission is free. For those who wish to make a contribution, a free-will donation of any amount would be received with gratitude. All donations will go toward restoration to help save the church's historic building. For the Labyrinth walk, there is no formal program, and everyone is free to walk at her or his own pace while meditative music plays in the background. Information on how to walk the Labyrinth is available for newcomers. The hosts are members of a diverse, inclusive, and affirming congregation.