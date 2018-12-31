New Year's Eve w/Suave
Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220
MEZCALERO NEW YEAR’ S EVE PARTY
Tickets Prices $15, $30 and $35
Dance Music by SUAVE’
Doors Open 4pm. Dinner 6 to 8 pm. Dance 8 pm to 1 am
$15 Party Only
Door Cover Charge
Party Favors Hats, Tiaras, Whistles, Leis, Necklaces
Midnight champagne Flute
$30 Dinner Party
Door Cover charge
Party Favors Hats, Tiaras, Whistles, Leis, Necklaces
Midnight champagne Flute
Soup or Salad
Main Entrées Choices of:
Fajitas Chicken or Beef
Baked cod
Chicken Parmesan
Chocolate cake
$35 Top Hat Dinner
Door Cover charge
Party Favors Hats, Tiaras, Whistles, Leis, Necklaces
Midnight champagne Flute
Glass of House Wine or Beer
Soup or Salad
12 oz Rib Eye Steak and 4 Shrimps
Cheesecake or chocolate cake
Tickets call 414-897-8296
Must be purchase in advance
Seating is in first come first served basis
Tickets are non-Refundable
Mezcalero Restaurant and Bar
6869 W Forest Home Ave. Greenfield WI 53220
https://mezcalerorestaurant.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Mezcalero1/