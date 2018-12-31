New Year's Eve w/Suave

MEZCALERO NEW YEAR’ S EVE PARTY

Tickets Prices $15, $30 and $35

Dance Music by SUAVE’

Doors Open 4pm. Dinner 6 to 8 pm. Dance 8 pm to 1 am

$15 Party Only

Door Cover Charge

Party Favors Hats, Tiaras, Whistles, Leis, Necklaces

Midnight champagne Flute

$30 Dinner Party

Door Cover charge

Party Favors Hats, Tiaras, Whistles, Leis, Necklaces

Midnight champagne Flute

Soup or Salad

Main Entrées Choices of:

Fajitas Chicken or Beef

Baked cod

Chicken Parmesan

Chocolate cake

$35 Top Hat Dinner

Door Cover charge

Party Favors Hats, Tiaras, Whistles, Leis, Necklaces

Midnight champagne Flute

Glass of House Wine or Beer

Soup or Salad

12 oz Rib Eye Steak and 4 Shrimps

Cheesecake or chocolate cake

Tickets call 414-897-8296

Must be purchase in advance

Seating is in first come first served basis

Tickets are non-Refundable

Mezcalero Restaurant and Bar

6869 W Forest Home Ave. Greenfield WI 53220

https://mezcalerorestaurant.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Mezcalero1/