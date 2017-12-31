New Year’s Eve Party

Celebrate in style this year and ring in the new year at The Iron Horse Hotel! Dance the night away at our party featuring DJ Klassik, grab a drink from our à la carte Champagne Bar or from our Barrel Aged Tasting Bar and some oysters at our Grey Goose Oyster Shooter Station. Plus, don’t miss our epic balloon drop and champagne toast at midnight! This is the perfect way to ring in 2018!

And, if you’re looking for something extra special, join us for our prix fixe New Year’s Eve Dinner in Smyth ($69.99 open seating) before the party.

December 31

9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.