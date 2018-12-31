New Year's Eve Rock-N-Roll Dance Party w/Jimmy “Big Bopper” Prince, The DO WA WA Band & Chuck Travis Sr.

Clifford's Supper Club 10418 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners, Wisconsin 53130

Jimmy “Big Bopper” Prince is proud to present a 50’s / 60’s (plus) Rock-N-Roll NEW YEAR’S EVE DANCE PARTY with the DO WA WA Band and special guest, Chuck Travis Sr! Tickets are only $25 and include party hats, horns, midnite bubbly, and a wonderful late night smorgasbord.

WHERE: Clifford’s Supper Club, 10418 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners, WI

WHEN: Monday, December 31, 2018

TIMES: Doors open @ 8:30PM and dancing starts at 9:00PM

TICKETS: $25 ($30 @ the door) and are available at:

1) Cliffords, 414-425-6226

2) Mail a check with self addressed stamped envelope to Prince Productions, PO Box 20973, Greenfield, WI 53220

3) Via PayPal at www.JimmyPrinceShow.com

Clifford's Supper Club 10418 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners, Wisconsin 53130
