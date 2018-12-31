New Year's Eve Rock-N-Roll Dance Party w/Jimmy “Big Bopper” Prince, The DO WA WA Band & Chuck Travis Sr.

Jimmy “Big Bopper” Prince is proud to present a 50’s / 60’s (plus) Rock-N-Roll NEW YEAR’S EVE DANCE PARTY with the DO WA WA Band and special guest, Chuck Travis Sr! Tickets are only $25 and include party hats, horns, midnite bubbly, and a wonderful late night smorgasbord.

WHERE: Clifford’s Supper Club, 10418 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners, WI

WHEN: Monday, December 31, 2018

TIMES: Doors open @ 8:30PM and dancing starts at 9:00PM

TICKETS: $25 ($30 @ the door) and are available at:

1) Cliffords, 414-425-6226

2) Mail a check with self addressed stamped envelope to Prince Productions, PO Box 20973, Greenfield, WI 53220

3) Via PayPal at www.JimmyPrinceShow.com