THE NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTION TO WRITE-A-BOOK WORKSHOP

Every year, on January 1st, excited people pledge that this is the year they will finally write their book. Usually, the first two weeks are aglow with determination and enthusiasm, then the third week stutters, the fourth week wilts, and by the beginning of February, the book is relegated back into the computer’s hard drive where it founders until the next resolution.

BUT NOT IN 2018. This year, you will accomplish your resolution by surrounding yourself with like-minded writers, and you will be led by a seasoned and supportive instructor. Each month, you will have a deadline, and every month, you will make it.

In this workshop, you will aim to produce 20 pages every month. 20 pages is realistic, not overwhelming, and not diminutive. It’s a solid piece of work. Also each month, you will attend the workshop at the AllWriters’ studio and you will have your work critiqued by the group and by the instructor. When you leave the workshop for the day, it will be with a renewed sense of purpose, confidence, and determination. By December of 2018, not only will your novel still be alive and growing, but it will have reached a stunning 240 pages. You will be firmly on your way to success, with no turning back allowed.

As a bonus, for the final class in January 2019, you will attend one more workshop where your query and synopsis will be read and critiqued by the group and the instructor. You will also leave that day with a professional knowledge of how to find an agent or an editor. By 2018’s end, not only will you have made your resolution of writing a book, but you’ll know how to market it.

Make this new year about you and what you want to accomplish in the writing field. This class is for all those who want to write a book, whether it’s fiction or nonfiction. The class will be limited in size to 8 people. Every time you attend, you will hand in your next set of 20 pages, and then go home to work on some more! This class is available both on site and online.

This is the year. YOUR year. Let’s do this.

TIME: 2ND SATURDAY OF THE MONTH, FROM 9:00 A.M. TO NOON

DATES: 1/13, 2/10, 3/10, 4/14, 5/12, 6/9, 7/14, 8/11, 9/8, 10/13, 11/10, 12/8

BONUS CLASS: 1/12/19