New Year's Eve Classic Country Jam & Dance

Bring your guitar, fiddle, voice or dancing feet and celebrate the new year with great friends and great COUNTRY MUSIC! With Host Band, TEXAS 55.

Tickets include hats, horns, bubbly and a late night finger food buffet!

Tickets are $25 - General Table or $35 - Front Table and are available at Clifford’s 414-425-6226 or PayPal link at www.JimmyPrinceShow.com