Next Act Theatre presents: "EQUIVOCATION" by Bill Cain

William Shakespeare is commissioned by Sir Robert Cecil, the most powerful man in England, to write the true history of the Gunpowder Plot — a failed attempt to kill King James I. But as Shag and his actors rehearse their new play, they suspect the government’s version might be a product of “alternative facts.” Now, the greatest writer of all time must decide between writing a lie and losing his soul, or writing the truth and losing his head.

It will run February 1 – 25, 2018 at Next Act’s home, 255 South Water Street, in Walker’s Point.

"Cain has done a remarkable job of bringing the spectator into Shakespeare's world, as if we're a fly on the Globe's wall. The language (when not Shakespeare's lines) is smooth and rather contemporary, very direct and precise for the mind and ear," says Producing Artistic Director David Cecsarini.

