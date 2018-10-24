Next Act Theatre presents "Hear What’s in the Heart"

October 24 – 28, 2018

HEAR WHAT’S IN THE HEART celebrates the life of Steve Scionti’s beloved grandfather, Angelo Morello, bringing to life all the passion, comedy and drama that’s part of most any Sicilian-American family. Against the backdrop of Angelo’s funeral, Scionti paints a loving family portrait by transforming himself into an array of relatives and friends – including his two shady uncles and the crazy pizza guy – telling the humorous and affecting story of his journey into adulthood.

7:30pm Oct. 24-26, 4:30pm & 8pm Oct. 27, 2pm Oct. 28.

For info: 414-278-0765, www.nextact.org