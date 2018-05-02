Next Act Theatre presents: Hear What's In the Heart: "An Italian Shoemaker's Tale" by Steve Scionti and Anthony Crivello

HEAR WHAT’S IN THE HEART celebrates the life of Steve Scionti’s grandfather, Angelo Morello, bringing to life all the passion, comedy and drama inherent in a Sicilian-American family. Against the backdrop of Angelo’s funeral, Scionti paints a loving family portrait by transforming himself into a multitude of relatives and friends, telling the lively and affecting story of his journey into adulthood. Eight characters are portrayed in all, including his grandfather; his father Sebastiano; his mother Rosetta; brother Antonio; uncles Amadeo and Manny; Jerry, the local neighborhood pizza-maker; and Brother Connelly, a teacher from Xavier High School in Middletown, CT.

Show Run Time: The run time of this production will be 80 minutes with no intermission.

