Returning to the Schauer by popular demand, the Next Generation Leahy is one of the most talented families performing today. Building on over three generations of Leahy musicianship, Doug, with his wife and children, are keeping those traditions alive through song and dance. Performing on fiddle, cello, French accordion, piano with singing and French-Canadian step dancing, these talented children are a rare inspiration. A joy for each and every audience, “A Family Christmas” includes hymns and carols, dancing and other examples of the family’s own holiday traditions.

TheNextGenerationLeahy.com

Performances: Friday, November 30th, 2018 at 2:00PM and 7:00PM