Am I Next? Student March for Gun Control

Student march from Shorewood High school to the Milwaukee county Courthouse, on April 28th.where we will have a variety of people speaking and organizations there supporting us. We are selling buttons and shirts to spread the word and raise money to cover costs as well as donate. Our Mission is to compel politicians to keep us safe by enacting common sense gun control, banning military style assault rifles from civilian use, and ban bump stocks. The march will be 2 hours long and when we get to the courthouse we will have people there speaking.

