Event time: 8pm & 10pm

Originally from upstate South Carolina, Nick Hart combines that southern story telling tradition w/a keen paranoid eye on society that will have you laughing out loud and thinking to yourself and possibly vice-versa. Having participated in The Laughing Skull Comedy Festival in 2011, LaughFest 2014, as well as placing 3rd in the 2014 Madison's Funniest Comic and opened for acts like Marc Maron and Kyle Kinane, Nick possesses that stray-dog charm both grandmothers and anarchists alike find endearing. He is an enabler with ideas doing his best, picking up where his heroes left off, bringing the joy.