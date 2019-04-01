Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets w/Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly.

Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets, bringing Interstellar Overdrive to North America for the first time!

Nick Mason. The heartbeat of Pink Floyd.

Don’t miss the show that the Daily Telegraph called ‘an act of science-fi musical time travel!’

The Riverside will march to the beat of the drum from the most influential prog group of them all and whose roots took hold in the musical petri-dish of experimental psychedelia.

REVIEW

The sound was immense, electrifying, galvanising, mesmerising and still deeply strange, bending the formats of primal rock into all kind of weird and wonderful shapes. From the warped garage rock opening of Interstellar Overdrive, Astronomy Dominie and Lucifer Sam to the closing proto-shoegaze blitz of One of These Days and bent musical hall wackiness of Point Me at the Sky, it was a set of such startling intensity it seemed to mock the very notion of nostalgia. – Telegraph