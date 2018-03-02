Nickel & Rose w/Father Sky

FRIDAY, MARCH 2ND 8PM

$10.00 Presale

$12 at the Door

Nickel&Rose European Tour Send Off with Father Sky!

Nickel&Rose is an American folk-music duo made up of Upright Bassist Johanna Rose and Guitarist Carl Nichols. They formed in the summer of 2016 and spent their first winter and the following spring traveling Europe, playing dozens of shows in France, Czech Republic, Germany, Romania, Poland, and Ukraine. While in Berlin they recorded their EP, Oh Sweet Love, released in April 2017. Oh Sweet Love, is a sweet-sounding auditory souvenir of Nichols’ and Rose’s four month European journey and a recorded testament to the two-piece’s ability to turn tough times into something vibrant with help from a traveling companion.

Nickel&Rose have influences that span the spectrum of American music. Carl’s background brings elements of West African music and Blues while Johanna brings her experience playing Bluegrass, Folk and Jazz. From loss to heart break to love, Nickel&Rose address the human experience with gentle harmonies and soul stirring cries. With a shared appreciation for traditional music and a desire to break rules, the two have have created a unique sound that embodies Americana's past and future.

"The two offer an especially expansive vision of roots music, drawing not only from roots and bluegrass music but also blues, soul, jazz and African music." -OnMilwaukee

"The duo has been gaining widespread recognition for their romantic and stylish music that clearly shows influences from folk, jazz, and blues, but cannot easily be defined by common genres of music." -Jazz Estate

Father Sky- Milwaukee-based pianist/vocalist/composer Anthony Deutsch has been studying piano since 2000 and cultivating a professional career since in 2010. With the intent of embodying beauty and honesty in his work, Deutsch is enamored by the art of improvisation and it’s relationship to the human experience,“Improvisation, at it’s highest level, is an art of being completely present. It is a discipline of feeling, listening, processing and being able to, in the same moment, produce relevant compositional material.”

Deutsch debuted his original lyric-song project, “Father Sky”, in June of 2017.

"Young Milwaukee pianist-singer-composer Anthony Deutsch has old-soul wisdom and speaks to people about matters of the heart, and the mind/body disconnect that often separates us from our own nature and from Nature. The style recalls the spare tunesmithing of The Bad Plus’ Ethan Iverson, bolstered by Father Sky bassist John Christensen and drummer Devin Drobka. But Deutsch loves Nina Simone. His bluesy-gospel singing deeply abides her forlorn, loamy eloquence—her world-weary persistence and faith. To me, he also mirrors the exquisite jazz singer-pianist Andy Bey—the naked willingness to reveal male vulnerability."- KEVIN LYNCH Shepherd Express

The pianist cites Claude Debussy, Nina Simone, Art Tatum and Paul McCartney as some major influences, however he notes: “Some of the most brilliant music I have ever heard came from birds in the park. It is simply too arduous a task to define what influences an artist and what does not. Ultimately I suppose it depends what you recognize music to be.”

Deutsch has worked alongside artists including: Kenny Reichert (Sara & Kenny, Kevin Hayden Band), Russ Johnson (Meeting Point, Lee Konitz, Aretha Franklin), Billy Peterson (Bill Evans, Dave King, Bob Dylan, Steve Miller Band) and regularly performs with his trio featuring Devin Drobka (Hanging Hearts, Jerry Bergonzi, Lesser Lakes Trio, Peter Schlamb) and John Christensen (Allison Magaret, Lesser Lakes Trio, Johannes Wallmann).