Nickel&Rose
Saint Kate, the Arts Hotel - The Arc Theater 139 E. Kilbourn Ave. Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
American folk-duo Johanna Rose and Carl Nichols’s music invites listeners to join them on a journey— one that intertwines West African, Blues, Bluegrass, Folk, and Jazz genres to make something vivid, exciting, and new. Tickets are available at Eventbrite in the "Visit Event Website" link below.
Info
Live Music/Performance