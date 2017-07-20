A Night of Steampunk
The Underground Collaborative 161 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: 6pm-7:30pm
Join The Company of Strangers Theater for an evening of food, music, door prizes, an open bar, and a sneak-peak of the comedy An Ideal Husband, by Oscar Wilde. Meet the cast and crew, and come dressed in your best steampunk attire for a chance to win 6 free tickets to the production!
Price: FREE - KID FRIENDLY
