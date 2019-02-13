Night Tigers: Our Neighborhood Owls
From the arctic to the tropics and everywhere in between, owls are everywhere! Through stunning photos, real owl calls, and hands-on owl artifacts, Howard Aprill will illustrate how owls thrive in one of the most challenging environments on Earth – your backyard. Learn what owls call Wisconsin home and how you can find, observe, and enjoy neighborhood owls.
