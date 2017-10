×

Join us as we celebrate the 70th Anniversary of the Tony Awards with four local vocalists singing over 30 Broadway hits, all associated with shows which have won at least one Tony Award. Drive with them down memory lane as they sing selections from Phantom of the Opera, The Sound of Music, Les Miserables, Hamilton and many, many more! Featuring Abby Galstad, Julie Johnson, Gwen Ter Haar, Pamela Skocir, and Joe Nolan,

Please note that there is a $5 per vehicle park use fee. It’s free if you have a state park sticker.



The featured food truck is TIMBERS BBQ FOOD TRUCK with their terrific menu, including Smoked Baby Back Ribs, Pulled Pork and the Best smoked Wings to the creamiest Mac & Cheese. Check out their Facebook page:

www.facebook.com/TimbersMKEstyleBBQ.