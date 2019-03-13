Nina Nesbitt w/Plested and Sophie Rose

In a music industry that doesn’t often give you second chances or time to settling into the artist you want to be, Nina Nesbitt’s found a way to not only make it work, but make it work for her. Rather than rush into making an album for the sake of it, she waited for the inspiration to strike and let it slowly take shape organically. “With an album, I feel like it’s parallel to my life in a way – I was just trying to find out what I liked and what I was good at… If it does well then great, obviously, but I feel like I’ve made the record I’ve always wanted to make.”