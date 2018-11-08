NINETEEN THIRTEEN- FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 9TH 8PM

More Info

$5 at the door or HERE

Cellist Janet Schiff and Percussionist Victor DeLorenzo (founding drummer of Violent Femmes) create the new, dynamic sound that is NINETEEN THIRTEEN.

Schiff plays a cello that was made in Romania in the year of 1913 while DeLorenzo plays a set of drums made in modern day America.

Together their music suggests mystery, romance and future thought.

Powered by cello layers and beat brush percussion, this award winning duo defies expectations and rewards listeners with their unique expression of music.

More information www.NineteenThirteen.com

NINETEEN THIRTEEN was featured on PBS' The Arts Page, NPR's Lake Effect, MSNBC, Modern Drummer Magazine and has performed at BMO Harris Pavilion, Milwaukee Art Museum, Lakefront Festival of the Arts, Summerfest, The Pabst Theatre, The Pfister Hotel, Turner Hall Ballroom, The Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts and more.

NINETEEN THIRTEEN has had the honor to collaborate and perform with the following notable players: The Avett Brothers, Rob Wasserman, David J Haskins, Langhorne Slim, Jill Sobule, Rainn Wilson, and others.