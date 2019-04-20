NINETEEN THIRTEEN- SATURDAY, APRIL 20TH 8PM

$5 advance tickets available here- anodyne-1913.eventbrite.com or $8 at the door.

Cellist Janet Schiff and Percussionist Victor DeLorenzo (founding drummer of Violent Femmes) create the new, dynamic sound that is NINETEEN THIRTEEN.

Schiff plays a cello that was made in Romania in the year of 1913 while DeLorenzo plays a set of drums made in modern day America.

Together their music suggests mystery, romance and future thought.

Amplified by cello layers and beat brush percussion, this award winning duo defies expectations and rewards listeners with their unique expression of music.

More information www.NineteenThirteen.com