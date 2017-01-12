Event time: 8pm

NINETEEN THIRTEEN

Fri Feb 10 2017 8:00 pm @ 224 W. Bruce Street Milwaukee $5

Cellist Janet Schiff and Percussionist Victor DeLorenzo (Violent Femmes) create the bold and vibrant sound of NINETEEN THIRTEEN.

A cello made in Romania in the year 1913, and a set of drums made in modern day America, entertain each other in a haunting melodic dance that suggests mystery, romance and future thought! Original compositions and looping are by Schiff, beat brushes and commentary are by DeLorenzo. The cello is from 1913, the music is from today!

(www.nineteenthirteen.com)

https://anodynecoffee.com/shop/shop/1913/

