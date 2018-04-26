Langhorne Slim w/Nineteen Thirteen
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
“Supercharged folksinger” (NPR) Langhorne Slim continues to make his audiences dance while simultaneously ripping their hearts out with masterpiece lyrics that bare the bones of everyone’s soul. Self-describing his music as “country punk,” his latest studio album Lost At Last Vol. 1 features his distinct raspy vocals, but embraces a wider range of stripped down Americana sounds bolstered by mandolin and stand-up bass.
