Nintendo plans to bring Nintendo Switch games, memorable photo opportunities and activities for the whole family to cities across the country. The Nintendo Switch Road Trip tour runs June 26 through October and offers visitors a colorful and highly interactive space featuring playable demos of some of the hottest Nintendo Switch games of the summer like Super Mario Maker 2 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, among others.

The Nintendo Switch Road Trip is a great place to get hands-on time with the system and some of its games. The space offers many areas themed to different games, like a warp pipe-filled stage to play the Super Mario Maker 2 game, a neon-colored paradise for the Splatoon 2 game and a large-screen TV and bucket race car seats for the high-octane Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game.

In addition to playable games, the colorful space offers fun photo opportunities for sharing on social media, Nintendo-themed challenges and special Target discount coupons that will be handed out at all stops (while supplies last).