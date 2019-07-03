Nintendo Switch Road Trip

to Google Calendar - Nintendo Switch Road Trip - 2019-07-03 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Nintendo Switch Road Trip - 2019-07-03 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Nintendo Switch Road Trip - 2019-07-03 12:00:00 iCalendar - Nintendo Switch Road Trip - 2019-07-03 12:00:00

Henry Maier Festival Park downtown Milwaukee at Lakefront, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Nintendo plans to bring Nintendo Switch games, memorable photo opportunities and activities for the whole family to cities across the country. The Nintendo Switch Road Trip tour runs June 26 through October and offers visitors a colorful and highly interactive space featuring playable demos of some of the hottest Nintendo Switch games of the summer like Super Mario Maker 2 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, among others.

The Nintendo Switch Road Trip is a great place to get hands-on time with the system and some of its games. The space offers many areas themed to different games, like a warp pipe-filled stage to play the Super Mario Maker 2 game, a neon-colored paradise for the Splatoon 2 game and a large-screen TV and bucket race car seats for the high-octane Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game.

In addition to playable games, the colorful space offers fun photo opportunities for sharing on social media, Nintendo-themed challenges and special Target discount coupons that will be handed out at all stops (while supplies last).

Info

Henry Maier Festival Park downtown Milwaukee at Lakefront, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Nintendo Switch Road Trip - 2019-07-03 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Nintendo Switch Road Trip - 2019-07-03 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Nintendo Switch Road Trip - 2019-07-03 12:00:00 iCalendar - Nintendo Switch Road Trip - 2019-07-03 12:00:00 to Google Calendar - Nintendo Switch Road Trip - 2019-07-04 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Nintendo Switch Road Trip - 2019-07-04 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Nintendo Switch Road Trip - 2019-07-04 12:00:00 iCalendar - Nintendo Switch Road Trip - 2019-07-04 12:00:00 to Google Calendar - Nintendo Switch Road Trip - 2019-07-05 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Nintendo Switch Road Trip - 2019-07-05 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Nintendo Switch Road Trip - 2019-07-05 12:00:00 iCalendar - Nintendo Switch Road Trip - 2019-07-05 12:00:00 to Google Calendar - Nintendo Switch Road Trip - 2019-07-06 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Nintendo Switch Road Trip - 2019-07-06 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Nintendo Switch Road Trip - 2019-07-06 12:00:00 iCalendar - Nintendo Switch Road Trip - 2019-07-06 12:00:00 to Google Calendar - Nintendo Switch Road Trip - 2019-07-07 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Nintendo Switch Road Trip - 2019-07-07 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Nintendo Switch Road Trip - 2019-07-07 12:00:00 iCalendar - Nintendo Switch Road Trip - 2019-07-07 12:00:00