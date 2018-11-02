Noche de Altares at Urban Ecology Center
Urban Ecology Center - Menomonee Valley 3700 W. Pierce St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
Noche de Altares is a Dia de los Muertos night event run in collaboration with our friends at Escuela Verde. Craft your own altars/ofrendas and participate in an evening full of family friendly activities, music and food.
Date and Time
Friday, November 2nd 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM
Location
Menomonee Valley 3700 W. Pierce Milwaukee, WI 53214
Price
For everyone | Free - donations appreciated
Website
https://urbanecologycenter.org/serviceu.html?id=16792&view=event
Info
Urban Ecology Center - Menomonee Valley 3700 W. Pierce St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215 View Map
Kids & Family, Misc. Events