Noche de Altares at Urban Ecology Center

Noche de Altares is a Dia de los Muertos night event run in collaboration with our friends at Escuela Verde. Craft your own altars/ofrendas and participate in an evening full of family friendly activities, music and food.

Date and Time

Friday, November 2nd 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Location

Menomonee Valley 3700 W. Pierce Milwaukee, WI 53214

Price

For everyone | Free - donations appreciated

Website

https://urbanecologycenter.org/serviceu.html?id=16792&view=event