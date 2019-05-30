Nonprofit Open House at Miller Park

Are you looking to raise money? Are you looking for a creative alternative to bake sales and car washes?

Come to our OPEN HOUSE on May 30th! Representatives from our Non-Profit department will be there to hand out the 2019 Handbook and answer your questions.

We hope you will partner with Milwaukee Sportservice at Miller Park to raise money for your important cause – and have fun at the same time! For each event worked, your group will receive commission on net sales. We help groups raise over $1.3 Million dollars last year alone!

Nonprofit organizations interested in fundraising with Miller Park should attend the Nonprofit Open House on May 30th from 6-8pm in the Aaron Room at the Terrace level of Miller Park. Attendees can park in Brewers Lot 2 and enter through the TGI Friday’s entrance. To learn more visit www.baseballmke.com or inquire at npgroups@delawarenorth.com or 414-902-4725.